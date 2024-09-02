Minneapolis police investigate deadly Labor Day shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting at Lake Street and 13th Avenue South Monday morning.

At about 3:07 a.m. Sept. 2, officers found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

Minneapolis police claim there was a group gathered in the area before shots being fired, and additional police were called to “assist with an uncooperative and hostile crowd.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

There have been no arrests.