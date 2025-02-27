Minneapolis police find baby inside stolen U-Haul

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minneapolis police say a traffic stop of a stolen U-Haul led officers to a child who was exposed to narcotics.

Earlier this month, officers pulled over and arrested the driver of the stolen U-Haul van.

While searching the vehicle, officers found the child who was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police say the child is in a safe place and will be okay.