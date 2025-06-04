Minneapolis man convicted of child pornography charges re-arrested on Mower County warrant

(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man is held in the Mower County Jail without bail or bond after an alleged probation violation.

Jonathan Norcross, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing child pornography and was sentenced to probation in January of 2025.

According to court documents, Norcross was accused of violating his probation just two months later, and was ordered to appear in Mower County Court in May for a probation violation hearing.

He failed to appear at the hearing, and a warrant went out for Norcross’ arrest.

His probation violation hearing is scheduled for June 12.