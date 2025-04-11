Minneapolis man charged with repeated rape of Fillmore County child

(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man with a history of child sexual assault faces eight new Fillmore County charges.

In 2009, Kyle Anthony Mancuso was convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with an Olmsted County child under age 13.

Mancuso was sentenced to 120 days in the Olmsted County jail, as well as 25 years on supervised probation. In 2013, he violated his probation and was re-sentenced to 33 months at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, according to court documents.

Mancuso, now 47, faces new charges of sexually abusing a 7-to-8-year-old child in 2022 and 2023.

Mancuso appeared in Fillmore County Court April 10 on the following charges: two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact; one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact, personal injury; one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact, multiple acts; two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration or contact; one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct–personal injury; one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct–multiple acts.

In February of 2025, the Preston police department received a report that the child had disclosed repeated sexual assaults by Mancuso.

According to court documents, the child described multiple instances of sexual abuse, including penetration.

Judge Jeremy Clinefelter released Mancuso on $0 bail with conditions, including no contact with the alleged victim and contact with probation, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.