Minneapolis man charged with production of child pornography, allegedly drove to Iowa to visit a teenage minor

(ABC 6 News) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with one count of production and attempted production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

On December 29, 2024, Michael Thompson, 37, allegedly drove from Minnesota to Iowa to visit a teenage minor whom he had met online.

While there, Thompson allegedly engaged the minor in various sexual activities. Thompson and the minor continued messaging, and on January 30, 2025, Thompson allegedly induced the minor victim to send him sexually explicit images.

Thompson was charged via criminal complaint and had his detention hearing on May 2. He was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

If you believe you or your child may be a victim of Michael Thompson, please call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.