Millions in federal funding for Minnesota schools at risk after U.S. Department of Education misses deadline to release funds

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Education says $74 million is at risk for districts across the state.

It comes after the U.S. Department of Education missed a July 1 deadline to release the funds.

Congress already approved the money, but the U.S. Department of Education is withholding it and told state officials they are reviewing the funding to make sure it aligns with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Those priorities outlined on the department’s website cite “evidence based literacy, expanding education choice, and returning education to the state.”