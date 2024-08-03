Mille Lacs walleye fishing regulation change coming this month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The DNR is changing the walleye limit in Mille Lacs.

Starting August 16th, fishers will be able to catch two walleye until Saturday, November 30th. Both fish can be 18-20 inches long, or one can be 18-20 inches while the other is has to be longer than 28 inches.

The DNR says less people have been fishing than expected, thus leading to the change.