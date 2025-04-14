Milk truck spills 49,000 gallons of milk after crash in Oronoco

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County officials are trying to contain a massive spill in Oronoco after a milk truck crashed early Monday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 7500 block of County Road 158 NW in Oronoco. A milk truck went into the ditch, rolled on its side, and spilled about 49,000 gallons of milk.

OCSO and the Olmsted County-Highway Department is trying to contain and clean up all the spilled milk. No injuries were reported.