Milk truck spills 4,700 gallons of milk after crash in Oronoco

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Olmsted County officials are trying to contain a massive spill in Oronoco after a milk truck crashed early Monday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in the 7500 block of County Road 158 NW in Oronoco. A milk truck went into the ditch, rolled on its side, and spilled about 4,700 gallons of milk.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office initially told news outlets that 49,000 gallons of milk had been spilled. They later confirmed that there had been a “typo” in the law enforcement notes.

OCSO and the Olmsted County-Highway Department is trying to contain and clean up all the spilled milk. No injuries were reported.