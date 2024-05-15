Midnight Piper plays for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – May 15th is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and a midnight piper will be playing “Amazing Grace” to honor fallen officers.

The piper is retired Rochester Police Department Sergeant Steve Franks, who will be playing the song on bagpipes outside the North Station at midnight on Wednesday, May 15th.

The midnight piper tradition dates back to the late 1990s. It was started by piper Jimmy O’Connell, who would play at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial every year during Police Week in Washington, D.C.

The North Station is located at 4001 West River Parkway NW.