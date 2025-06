(ABC 6 News) – MercyOne will be holding another Walk In Wednesday event in North Iowa on June 25 for those looking for careers in the medical field.

They’re looking for clinical experts like nurses, therapists, technicians, and other healthcare professionals to explore opportunities in MercyOne’s clinical care teams.

Attendees will be given on-the-spot interviews for full-time, part-time, and PRN positions.

The hiring event runs from 12-5 p.m.