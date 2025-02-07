MercyOne raises awareness for congenital heart defects

(ABC 6 News) – Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week starts on February 7th, and MercyOne is doing its part in raising awareness about them.

Through the month of February, every baby born at MercyOne will be given a red hat. The red hats are meant to symbolize MercyOne’s dedication to healing hearts.

According to the CDC, congenital heart defects are present at birth. Those defects can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works.