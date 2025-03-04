MercyOne North Iowa receives grant from Variety

(ABC 6 News) – The MercyOne North Iowa Foundation will use a grant from Variety — The Children’s Charity to fund new technology in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The $60,000 grant will be use to purchase new monitoring technology. That will include a new central monitor, and seven bedside monitors.

Those monitors will allow NICU staff to monitor the vitals of vulnerable infants from both the bedside, and remotely from a central screen. It also enables less critical NICU babies to stay in the room with their parents.