Mentee of Minnesota native Charles Schulz credits the Peanuts creator with saving his life

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the mentees of Minnesota native Peanuts creator Charles Schulz is traveling the U.S. and credits Schulz with saving his life.

Tom Everhart worked side by side with Schulz for 20 years and says it was the emotive expressions of the characters like Charlie Brown and Lucy that always caught his eye.

Everhart says his relationship with Schulz took new meaning when Tom was fighting for his life and diagnosed with stage four colon cancer back in 1988.

Everhart’s exhibit uses his own creations, but he learned the characters and principals from Schulz.