Mental Health Resource Fair held in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time on Wednesday, Olmsted County offered the community a one-stop shop for all things mental health.

30 vendors filled Graham Park Arena offering resources to navigate challenges that come with mental health issues like chemical dependency treatment, counseling, and even housing assistance.

Organizers hope a supportive environment will end the stigma and encourage people to get help.

“Allowing individuals to have those tough conversations and ask those difficult questions but also to find out what resources are out there to help them. So ultimately, it’s just we want people to know that they are not alone in their mental health journey,” said social worker Cierra Mueller.

