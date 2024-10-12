Memorial services to honor the life of a fallen park ranger

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, memorial services will honor the life of a park ranger who died in the line of duty.

55-year-old Kevin Grossheim served as a park ranger at Voyageur’s National Park for more than 20 years.

Last Sunday, Grossheim was responding to a distress call, taking a family of three on his boat before it overturned in the rough waters.

The family made it to shore, but Grossheim did not survive.

The Minnesota 100 Club is stepping up to help as well, donating $50,000 to Grossheim’s family. The non-profit provides emergency financial assistance to first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

