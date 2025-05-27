Memorial Day services held in LeRoy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Multiple Memorial Day ceremonies were held in LeRoy by American Legion Post 161.

Father-son duo Kevin and Jaxon Speer played taps at the earliest service of the day at the LeRoy Veterans Memorial.

The three ceremonies held Monday morning also included a presentation of colors, a firing squad tribute, and more.