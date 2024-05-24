Memorial Day proclamation issued by Mason City Mayor

Mason City Memorial Day

(City of Mason City) – Mayor Bill Schickel has issued a Memorial Day proclamation paying tribute to the veterans from our community who have been laid to rest in Elmwood St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries this past year.

“Whereas, on Memorial Day we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation; we also salute the 63 veterans who have been laid to rest in this beautiful setting and at Memorial Park Cemetery in just the past year,” Schickel says in the proclamation to be presented Monday during services at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

“They are added to the 5,000 soldiers from our community whose names have been etched for eternity at these sacred grounds,” the proclamation says.

Schickel also acknowledges the 160 soldiers from Mason City’s 1133rd Army National Guard Transportation Company who recently returned from a deployment in support of US and NATO allies in Europe.

“The best way we can show our gratitude is by not squandering the precious gift of freedom by limiting ourselves and our community to small dreams,” the proclamation concludes.

Memorial Day services sponsored by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association will take place at 9:30 am. Monday at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.