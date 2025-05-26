Memorial Day on the Farm in Hayfield

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Families visited the Red Barn Learning Farm in Hayfield for a Memorial Day event on Monday afternoon.

Kids played in the water with their parents, saw some chickens, and fed the goats for a real country experience.

“I was told, ‘ooh it’s kind of smelly out here.’ It’s her first time out here so she’s having a blast, her brothers are around here running around,” said Myles Zayic, whose children enjoyed the event.