Members staying at The Landing MN talk challenges in light of Wednesday’s blizzard

(ABC 6 News)- As you’d expect, our Rochester shelters saw a spike in those looking to stay warm during Wednesday’s blizzard.

But for those without a home, it actually isn’t just about finding somewhere to stay during the day. The main concern is when the sun goes down.

One women who was at The Landing MN during the day of Wednesday knows this struggle firsthand. She doesn’t sleep at the warming center because she owns a pet. That’s why she sleeps inside her truck, and usually doesn’t have access to things to keep her warm, hoping the community can pitch in and help.

“I’m asking if there’s people out there that can give the Landing some funding for gas vouchers for people who need gas to stay warm at night, who can’t sleep at the warming center, or don’t think they can,” said Brenda Trosin, a client at The Landing MN.

Trosin emphasized that she’s not alone. The Landing MN is severely lacking in items like men’s jeans and sweatpants for both men and women.

