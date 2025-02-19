Members of ISAIAH gather at Rep. Brad Finstad’s office to advocate for Medicaid

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, people gathered at Rep. Brad Finstad’s office to advocate for Medicaid.

Members of ISAIAH, a Minnesota faith organization, collected 570 signatures asking Finstad to use his influence on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to keep Medicaid coverage the same in Minnesota without any cuts in the coming years.

Finstad was not at the office during the gathering, but he issued a statement saying the following:

“It’s typical for every incoming administration to take a look under the hood, where government spending is concerned. As Congress continues the process of outlining the budget, there’s been some concerning misinformation that cuts have been made to legitimate recipients of Medicaid benefits. House Republicans, including myself, are committed to protecting the programs – like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid – that many Americans depend on.

“These programs exist to help those in our communities who are most in need, which is why every effort must be made to root out the waste, fraud, and abuse. With true transparency for where our tax dollars are being spent, we have an opportunity to strengthen these programs for future generations, not leave them weakened and insolvent for our children and grandchildren.

“I appreciate it when constituents voice their opinions with my office. As always, we will continue to meet with southern Minnesotans, listen to the issues that are impacting them, and respond to their concerns.”