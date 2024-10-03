Melania Trump breaks from husband’s stance on abortion

(ABC 6 News) — With reproductive rights in the spotlight this election season, former First Lady Melania Trump posted a video apparently supporting abortion access as an individual freedom.

“Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth,” Trump said. “What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”

Her views on the issue contrast with her husband, Donald Trump, who chose three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since the ruling, 20 states have banned or severely restricted abortion access.