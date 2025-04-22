Meghan Trainor will perform at the Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair announced on Tuesday that Meghan Trainor would join the lineup for the 2025 Grandstand Concert Series.

Trainor will perform on Friday, August 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m., with reserved seating going from $56-91.25 and Party Deck from $112-$125.75.

Meghan Trainor first started gathering popularity in 2014 with her single “All About That Bass.” She has since won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.