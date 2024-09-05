Mega Millions jackpot hits $740 million

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you’re feeling lucky, then it might be time to buy a lottery ticket.

That’s because the Mega Millions jackpot is climbing once again after no ticket matched all six numbers last night.

The jackpot is now an estimated $740 million with a cash option of $366 million. That is the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If you want a chance to win, the next drawing will take place on Friday night.