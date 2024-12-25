Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are still looking for a couple of stocking stuffers, why not some Mega Millions tickets?

The estimated jackpot has reached $1 billion to match all six numbers. If you choose the cash option, you will be taking home about $448.8 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday night at 10 p.m., and tickets are just $2. You can choose your own numbers or have them picked randomly.

The odds of hitting that $1 billion jackpot are one in just over 302.5 million.