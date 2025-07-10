Meeting the students who make Thursdays Downtown happen

6 on the Road: Rochester ALC students help set up Thursdays Downtown each week

(ABC 6 News) – As Thursdays Downtown continues in Rochester, it’s time to meet the people who help set up each week come rain or shine.

Every week, students from the Rochester Alternative Learning Center help vendors set up their booths for the weekly street fest.

It’s a chance for them to earn school credit during the summer, get involved in the community, and as one student puts it, a chance to do some good.

Pedro Cardenas is a student at the Rochester ALC, and he says “I always feel really good about helping people so it’s something I look forward to every week.”

It’s a fulfilling experience for their teachers too. Kevin Lynch, a work experience teacher at the ALC, says it’s an opportunity to see his students grow.

“Someone that is pretty quiet in school comes out here and they’re talkative and they open up and communicate real well,” Lynch says.

Despite the rain on Thursday morning, plenty of volunteers showed up to help people lift items, set up tents, and more.