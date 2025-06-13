Meet Trapper, a Minnesota DNR zebra mussel sniffing canine helping keep lakes and rivers safe

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all heard of drug sniffing dogs no doubt, but zebra mussel sniffing canines are unlikely to be as well-known.

It turns out that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources trains dogs to detect one of Minnesota’s most prominent invasive species, and prevent their spread.

Zebra mussels have long since been a problem for Minnesota lakes and rivers.

This species is capable of throwing off the entire aquatic ecosystem of a lake or river, impacting everything from plant growth to fish populations. They often spread to other lakes by hitching a ride on boats that have not been adequately cleaned. They attach to solid surfaces, can be microscopic, and hard to see.

So how does the DNR detect these aquatic pests? That’s where Trapper comes in.

Trapper is a 1.5-year-old yellow lab, trained by Annette Schlag, a Conservation Officer of the Minnesota DNR. Trapper wears many hats, from being able to sniff firearms, drugs, people… and zebra mussels.

“He finds zebra mussels, so like in the summer, trying to keep Minnesota’s waterways clear and clean, he can search boats and maybe find the zebra mussels we couldn’t find, cause their tucked up someplace where a human couldn’t find them.” said Schlag.

Trapper began his training this past February and finished in May. Schlag says it’s a multi-step initiative, beginning just with simple smells and interactions.

“You introduce a dog to a smell, and then once they hit their nose on it for the first time, you praise them, they don’t have any idea what they just did, but you praise them, give them their ball, food, they get really excited, and they’re like, ‘what did I do? I want to do that again,'” said Schlag.

After months of training with some of his fellow littermates, Trapper is now on the road and eager to help protect Minnesota’s waterways.

“It’s a big game to him you know, it’s basically what you or I, what we for our hobbies for fun, this is what he does for fun, is that he finds stuff,” said Schlag.

While he doesn’t get out to smell mussels on a regular basis, just the word “seek” is enough to get him excited and searching.

There are ways you can help Trapper and the DNR prevent the spread of these invasive species, that involve some boat checks.

“Making sure it’s clean, making sure all drain plugs are pulled so that all the water can drain out of it, and if you are able to, get it dried out completely before taking it to another lake, that’s ideal,” said Schlag.

For more information on Zebra Mussels, what they are, how they impact the environment, and what you can do to stop their spread, head to the DNR’s webpage below:

Zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha) | Minnesota DNR