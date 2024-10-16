Medicare open enrollment officially opens in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Tuesday was the first day for Medicare open enrollment in Minnesota, and local officials are coming together to announce new benefits for seniors.

They include the negotiation of prescription drug prices for the first time. These newly lowered prices are projected to save seniors 1.5 billion dollars in out of pocket costs and save tax payers 6 billion. Medicare Advantage is another topic of conversation in terms of how it can provide something different to seniors.

“This is a time to look at, have your prescription drug needs changed, have your vision needs changed, have your dental needs changed. So again take a moment if you’re a senior in Medicare or a senior about to enter Medicare and get to know the system, and get to know the options that are out there,” said Michael Cabonargi, the Minnesota Health and Human Services regional director.

Both underlying the importance to pick a Medicare plan that best suits your needs.

“Medicare Advantage is the right option for a lot of people. But as just stated, it’s not right for everybody necessarily. The important thing to remember is is it a plan option that includes all of your Medicare benefits,” said Kelly Jo Greiner, Medicare advisor for Minnesota’s Senior Linkage Line.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Mayo Clinic was telling Medicare Advantage clients to get new insurance to maintain their care.

In response to those reports, Mayo Clinic released the following statement below:

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of patients who need Mayo Clinic care. A substantial part of the care we provide every day will continue to be in service to patients who have Medicare. Mayo Clinic in Rochester proudly participates in Medicare (Parts A, B and D) as well as Medicare supplements. We also participate in Medicare Advantage Plans.

“We recently sent letters to under 2,000 patients with an out-of-network Medicare Advantage Plan so that they can choose another option during open enrollment that has Mayo Clinic as an in-network provider. Selecting an in-network Medicare Advantage plan allows for access to in-network providers, like Mayo Clinic, and ensures the patient does not experience unnecessary out-of-pocket costs when receiving care from an out-of-network provider.”