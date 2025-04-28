Med City talks Healthcare cuts at the State level

Lawmakers and community members gathered in Rochester for a town hall discussing healthcare and other topics.

(ABC 6 News) – Organized chaos ensued at the Christ United Methodist Church on Sunday. The rush though was caused by concern people have over potential cuts to healthcare in the state’s proposed budget.

The budget was the sole reason community members and local lawmakers met in a town hall to address those concerns. The meetings have become a familiar forum for the Rochester community in recent months.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, was among the six DFL lawmakers at the event. He made his way down from up north because he said he understands people’s concerns.

“They’re worried about what’s happening to their government in Minnesota, but particularly on a national level and what the impact is to the real people in Minnesota,” Stephenson said.

The topics discussed on Sunday were paid family and medical leave, medical debt reset, MinnesotaCare immigrant inclusion, reinsurance, data center tax breaks and the impact of Medicaid cuts.

Each lawmaker took turns speaking on the issues, reassuring their constituents that they would fight for them.

Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said it’s critical to hear their voices when planning for a budget.

“I think it is impossible, from my perspective, to set up a budget with the people of Minnesota, if we are not in conversation with the people of Minnesota,” Murphy said.

While the lawmakers present all came from the DFL, Republican Sen. Carla Nelson, Rochester, and Rep. Duane Quam, Byron, were invited to the event but did not attend.

ABC 6 News reached out to them both but could not get in touch for interviews.

ABC 6 spoke with U.S. Congressman Brad Finstad, R-Rochester on April 16 where he confirmed there are no cuts to Medicare and Medicaid but wants to remove people who should not be on it.

“There is no specific cuts in the budget resolution that we talked about to those programs, there is committees of jurisdiction that has proposed budget targets that I think that’s where people are fearful that maybe the cuts will go,” Finstad said.

Finstad added there is no appetite to cut deserving people’s benefits to Medicare and Medicaid but wants to remove people who should not be on it.

“There are dollars to be saved to create more integrity in that program that ultimately will lead to protecting that program,” Finstad said.

The final day of the legislative session is May 19.