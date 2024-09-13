Med City Rollers are back on the court

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News)- The Med City Rollers Wheelchair Basketball Team has started back up with games through November.

The team’s coach and a player on the team sat down with ABC 6 to discuss the current season.

The program is open to those 10-years-old and up with varying skill levels. Anyone with a disability that prevents them from playing stand-up basketball is welcome to join the recreational team.

If you are interested in registering click here. There is a participation fee of $30 a month and financial assistance is available upon request.