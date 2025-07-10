Rochester residents discuss concerns over Medicaid cuts with the “One Big Beautiful Bill”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Republicans say there is nothing to worry about, but on Wednesday outside of Congressman Brad Finstad’s office, people argued the “One Big Beautiful Bill” will have drastic effects.

Tavona Johnson is one of the people fighting back against the law, despite the president’s pen already going to paper. Still, she says her desire to keep Medicaid where it is should be a top priority.

“Every day kitchen table issues, that I know Congressmen Brad Finstad has said he is concerned about. So help us understand how taking away these supports to meet these every day kitchen table issues, actually lives out what he claims he is so concerned about,” Johnson said.

Those in attendance on Wednesday saying, what they claim to be $1 trillion worth in cuts over the next several years, could be drastic to those who rely on the program each and every day.

“It’s going to impact our schools, it’s going to impact the services that we provide to our neighbors,” said Leah Midgarden, the president of the Southeast Minnesota Area Labor Council.

But Republicans are pushing back, saying the “One Big Beautiful Bill” protects Medicaid for those who need it, while also eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.

“We’re not talking about disabled people, we’re not talking about grandma in the nursing homes, things of that nature. These are the highlights of these legislation, saving money, keeping programs from being used by illegal aliens,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

But the biggest point they say is making sure those using government programs are doing it legally.

“Able body people, if they’re going to be on a government program should be working if they’re capable of working,” Sen. Grassley said.

And while this law is on the fast track to becoming reality, protesters said they won’t stop making local leaders listen.

ABC 6 News did reach out to Congressman Finstad’s office but has not gotten a response back.