Med City Marathon returns for 29th year

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, the Med City Marathon is returning for its 29th year in Rochester.

Runners will be participating in everything from the full marathon to a marathon relay, and there even will be a kids’ race.

Events are planned throughout the weekend with the full marathon kicking off at 7 a.m. on Sunday.