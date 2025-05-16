Med City Marathon returns for 29th year

By KAALTV

Med City Marathon returns for 29th year

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, the Med City Marathon is returning for its 29th year in Rochester.

Runners will be participating in everything from the full marathon to a marathon relay, and there even will be a kids’ race.

Events are planned throughout the weekend with the full marathon kicking off at 7 a.m. on Sunday.