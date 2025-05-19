Med City Marathon draws more than 3,000 runners to Rochester on Sunday.

(ABC 6 News) – The 29th annual Med City Marathon was held to great success on Saturday and Sunday, drawing thousands of running enthusiasts and athletes to Rochester for a weekends’ worth of events.

“This is a super fast course,” said race director Evin Haukos. “The energy is great.”

“It was perfectly flat, great weather out, great atmosphere and I’ve got a couple of buddies to run with as well,” said fourth-place finisher Alden Kruse. He picked the Med City for his first marathon.

“I’m just training right for my cross-country season and track season and it’s a perfect marathon, could not have asked for a better day,” said Kruse.

The mostly-flat course extended from near Rochester Airport to downtown, but 5K and 20-mile races were also held.

“We’ll probably have a thousand running our half-marathon, and about five hundred finishers for the marathon,” said Haukos.

See the Med City Marathon results here.