Med City Blood Donor Battle encourages summertime donations

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic’s City Blood Donor Battle is in full swing this summer, urging people to donate blood during a critical time of the year.

The competition kicked off on June 2 and runs until September 5.

Previously known as Battle of the Badges, where police, fire and EMS services would compete to garner the highest amount of blood donations for their team, this year the competition has been expanded to include all City of Rochester employees.

For RPU team captain Heidi Andrist, it’s a cause that’s near and dear to her heart.

“I’ve been coordinating the blood drive at RPU for a number of years now, and I just really like the opportunity to give back cause you never know when it’s gonna be one of you or your family or your friends that need it,” said Andrist.

The competition is a way to raise awareness of the need for blood donations, especially during the summer months.

“The summertime, you know, it’s a great time to relax, people go on vacation, typically slow down a little bit, but I do want to highlight and remind people that the need for blood does not slow down during the summer,” said Dr. Kristen Ruby, Medical Director of Mayo Clinic’s Blood Donor Program. “We still have people in accidents, surgeries, chronic patients with chronic conditions that need blood throughout the summer.”

You don’t have to be a city employee to join the competition. To make a donation, you can schedule an appointment online through the new Donor Dashboard or call 507-284-4475.

You can also walk in to one of the blood donation centers at the Hilton Building in downtown or the Medical Complex NW Building. Both are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To show support for your favorite City of Rochester department, select their team on a challenge slip at the blood donor location. You can choose between the Protectors, made up of the city’s first responders, the Providers, made up of the city’s service providers, such as RPU, or the Planners, made up of city administrative staff.

“The team that wins will know that they worked hard to recruit as many donors as possible to support our patients, they will win a certificate saying that and also win bragging rights for the rest of the year,” said Dr. Ruby.

There are special prizes given to first time blood donors and giveaways each month during the competition.