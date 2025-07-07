Measles vaccination rate slows to 90% in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the U.S., but according to recent data from the CDC, measles is making a comeback.

Measles cases are reaching a 30 year high, with more than 1,200 cases reported across the country.

Rochester Public Schools Health Services Coordinator Chris Bjerke works with nurses around the district, and says they’re an open resource for parents who have vaccine concerns.

“Measles are easily spread among students, it stays active in the air for up to two hours, so close contact is how it’s spread, in a classroom, in a lunchroom or cafeteria,” Bjerke said.

Experts say one of the key factors behind the rise in measles cases is vaccine hesitancy.

Olmsted County Public Health Disease Prevention and Control Nurse Jodi Johannessen helps to educate people in the county on the benefits of vaccines.

“It is very safe, and it is very effective. One single dose of MMR is 93% effective at preventing someone from getting measles,” Johannessen said.

While no cases have been reported in our area, data from the Minnesota and Iowa Departments of Health shows 90% of kindergartners in our viewing area are immunized for measles, down from 95% in recent years.

5% might not sound like much, but the CDC says 95% is what’s needed to reach herd immunity.

Mayo Clinic Epidemiologist Dr. Robert M. Jacobson works as the Medical Director of the Primary Care Immunization program in Rochester and Kasson.

“When we have only 90% protected, we’re at risk and measles is not that far away,” Jacobson said. “Frankly international travelers traveling all over the world and then back to Southeast Minnesota, [are] putting our children and our adults at risk for exposure.”

Though many people today have never seen measles, it can have long term effects and even be deadly, especially for kids under five and immunocompromised adults.

Experts continue to stress that the best way to fight against measles has been and continues to be to get vaccinated.