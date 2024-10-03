Measles outbreak expands in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The measles outbreak is expanding in Minnesota as the Department of Health reports there are now 51 cases to date.

Most of the cases consist of children aged 1 to 5 years old. 45 of those cases are in Hennepin County with Anoka, Ramsey, and Dakota Counties making up the rest.

This comes after there were 30 cases reported one month ago. MDH says measles is primarily affecting unvaccinated children.