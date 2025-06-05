MDH warns federal cuts could impact chronic disease programs

(ABC 6 News) – With budget cuts and layoffs at the federal level, the Minnesota Department of Health’s programs for diabetes and heart health could be in jeopardy.

Those programs include MDH’s Diabetes Program and its Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Programs

MDH says the majority of funding for that program comes from federal grants and without them, MDH’s work — including partnerships and outgoing grants — to address diabetes and cardiovascular health may not be able to continue.

This comes amid layoffs and proposed budget cuts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the agencies it oversees. A budget brief from HHS mentions the complete elimination of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, with the exception of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to MDH, 60% of adults in the state have a chronic condition. Over 10% of Minnesota adults have type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Almost 1.4 million Minnesotans report having high blood pressure, which can lead to complications like heart attack or stroke.

Data from MDH also shows the stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in Minnesota, with about 13,000 Minnesotans having a stroke each year.

Although the full impacts of federal funding cuts on Minnesota are not yet completely clear, MDH warns they could make it harder to keep Minnesota families and communities healthy.