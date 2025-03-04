MDH map shows which child care centers and schools have tested positive for lead in drinking water

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health is making it easier to see if your child has been exposed to lead from their school’s drinking water.

The website has a new interactive map showing test results for lead in drinking water at schools and child care centers.

Since 2017, Minnesota law has required public and charter schools to test for lead in drinking water every five years. The map tool is also part of the new law.

To look at your child’s school’s results, click here.