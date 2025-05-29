MDH launces campaign to encourage Minnesotans to stay cool during extreme heat

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health is launching a statewide campaign to help protect Minnesotans from extreme heat.

According to MDH, extreme heat kills more people in the U.S. than tornadoes, hurricanes, and flooding combined.

The Stay Cool MN campaign will kick off on Friday, May 30 and encourages Minnesotans to follow these tips to stay safe when it is hot outside:

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially if you are active outdoors. Water or a drink with electrolytes are the best options.

• Stay informed. Check the weather forecast, adjust activities as needed and know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

• Stay cool. Cool off in air-conditioned places (e.g., malls, libraries), shaded areas or other cool places.

Governor Tim Walz proclaimed May 30 as Extreme Heat Awareness Day.

“Minnesota’s climate is getting warmer, and our summer temperatures are expected to rise in the years ahead due to human-caused climate change,” said Governor Tim Walz via a press release. “We cherish our Minnesota summers, but they can turn tragic quickly if people don’t understand how heat can impact the body. This campaign will help make sure people can stay safe.”

“In Minnesota, we know about cold, but we sometimes underestimate the heat and that’s dangerous,” said MDH Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham via a press release. “That’s why we’re acting now to spread awareness and share potentially lifesaving health information about the dangers of overheating this summer.”