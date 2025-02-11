MDH investigates Harmony assisted living facility due to sexual relationship between staff member and resident

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced on Tuesday it had substantiated an allegation of maltreatment at a Harmony assisted living facility.

The investigation took place at Harmony Place Assisted Living where a staff member engaged in a sexual relationship with a resident while he was living there.

According to the investigative report, both parties admitted to having a sexual relationship that lasted for months, during which ownership inappropriately allowed the relationship and added it to the resident’s care plan.

Another staff member reported concerns about the relationship and reported the alleged perpetrator (AP) said they were in love and planned to move in together. However, the relationship ended a few days later.

During an interview, the resident said he met the AP while he lived at the facility, and the AP worked at the facility. He said the sexual relationship lasted a few months, and then the AP broke up with him.

Service records indicated in the weeks following the end of the relationship between the AP and the resident, he had an increase in using anti-anxiety medication.

After the relationship had ended, the facility underwent a change in ownership, and the new owners told the resident that the relationship was inappropriate. Less than a month after the new ownership took over, the AP was let go. During an interview, the AP said she believed she was terminated because of the resident.

The resident said he notified the police after the AP’s husband called and threatened him.

A police report indicated a relationship between the resident and AP ended, and the AP and the AP’s husband were sending threatening and harassing text messages to the resident.

The facility was issued a correction order regarding the vulnerable adult’s right to be free from maltreatment.