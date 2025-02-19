MDA accepts applications for Meat Education and Training grants

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for this years grant program for meat education and training.

The 2025 Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Meat Education and Training (MEAT) Grant Program helps schools in the state establish or enhance meat cutting and butchery training programs.

Eligible applicants must be public or private school districts in Minnesota that want to establish these programs for students in grades 6-12. Applicants may request a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $75,000 from the $225,000 that MDA anticipates to award.

Applications for the AGRI MEAT Grant must be received by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1st.