MCSO: Woman attempts identity theft in Stacyville

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it received reports of an attempted identity theft on Tuesday at the St. Angsar Bank in Stacyville.

According to MCSO, the individual pictured below attempted to portray herself as someone else using the individual’s passport and knowing the individual’s information.

However, because the picture did not match, and employees knew she was not the person she claimed to be, she was unsuccessful.

If you know any information about this individual, call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 641-732-4740.