MCPD to hold grand re-opening for police station

(ABC 6 News) — A renovation project for the Mason City Police Department that started in November 2023 is coming to a close.

MCPD will be holding a grand re-opening for its police station next week.

Over the past few years, work has been done to update the 1978 building to meet current day needs, including removing unused jail cells, putting in better locker systems, and updating plumbing.

Those in the community are invited to attend the event next Wednesday, May 7.