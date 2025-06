(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, the Mason City Fire Department is bidding farewell to one of their own, firefighter Chris Brinkman, as he retires.

After 22 years of service to the River City, Brinkman is hanging it up to start the next chapter in his life.

A ceremony is being held at 2 p.m. by the department to recognize his longstanding service to the community and to celebrate his retirement.