McDonald’s says contaminated products related to E. coli breakout have been removed

(ABC 6 News) — McDonald’s says all contaminated products related to the deadly E. coli outbreak are out of its restaurants.

75 people across 13 states, including Iowa, have gotten sick with one reported death. The infections were linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers with the FDA saying onions are the likely source.

The Quarter Pounder will return to restaurants this week.