Mazeppa Township housing development approved

A Mazeppa Township housing development that saw local resistance has now been approved by the Wabasha County Board of Commissioners after being put on hold in early April.

(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa Township housing development that saw local resistance has now been approved by the Wabasha County Board of Commissioners after being put on hold in early April.

When the plan was introduced to the Planning and Zoning Commission back in March, neighbors raised concerns about several issues .

Water drainage, how certain parts of the property would be constructed, and safety along the county road often used by farmers were top of mind.

The plan calls for 10 houses to be built on a 110 acre site just off County Road 21, and the traffic safety issues still has some neighbors concerned.

“The increase of traffic that is going to be going on that road for our equipment, I am pleading with the farmers,” said Mary Larson, a nearby resident speaking before the county commissioners. “Are you gonna wait until somebody is killed and then decide, ‘Oh yeah this wasn’t a good idea?'”

At their last meeting , the board asked the developer, Cornerstone Real Estate, to include plans addressing those concerns before they would approve it.

When the developer returned before the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting, those plans were complete and the board approved the plan.

“I know that it’s not what the neighborhood wants, but we don’t have a legal leg to stand on by denying this all based on emotion,” said Don Springer, the commissioner for the district where the development would go.

ABC 6 reached out to the developer about when they would start preliminary work on the project, and in a statement Cornerstone said:

“Cornerstone Real Estate and WHKS are pleased to see the preliminary plat approved. We’ve worked hard to meet the necessary standards and are proud of what’s been accomplished so far.

As we move forward toward final plat approval, we’re taking a measured approach. There are still a few items to work through with local officials, and while no early site work has been scheduled yet, we’ll continue to coordinate closely.

We also appreciate the feedback from nearby residents and remain committed to keeping the lines of communication open as the project moves ahead.”