Mayo’s plans to expand Gonda building remain paused indefinitely

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic will have a lot of changes coming to their downtown Rochester campus in the coming years, but one project put on hold during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, will remain paused indefinitely.

Back in 2018, Mayo Clinic announced plans for an 11-floor expansion of the Gonda building, which would have included a seven floor hotel.

The plans also would have added four more levels of clinical space. The $190 million expansion was supposed to begin in 2020 and be completed last year. That plan was put on hold in 2020 and now three years later the plan is still on hold indefinitely.

There’s no word on when or if the Gonda expansion will take shape. This news comes just weeks after mayo announced a separate $5 billion investment as part of it’s Bold. Forward. Unbound initiative.