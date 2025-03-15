Mayor Norton returns from D.C.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton returned to the Med City on Friday after what she called a wonderful and informative trip to the nation’s capital.

Norton said there was a lot of talk about economic development during the National League of Cities trip, and most of it centered around housing problems and how other cities are trying to address them.

Norton also got to meet with U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar as well as Rep. Brad Finstad.

“We did get affirmation that the bus rapid transits have been signed, and those are pretty solid. We do have four or five other projects that still don’t have final signatures. That still remains a little bit of a question,” Norton said.

They discussed some financial and funding issues many cities have been facing as well as priorities for Rochester in the year ahead.

“I did feel a little more assured that while the new administration may change some language and some requirements of the grants that its likely they will still continue with those grants,” Norton said.

Norton spent four days in the convention and one day on Capitol Hill.