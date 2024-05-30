Mayo union votes to allow strike, if necessary, during next contract negotiation

(ABC 6 News) – Members of SEIU Healthcare MN & IA voted to let members of the union cancel a 50-year “no strike” agreement during contract negotiations.

SEIU Healthcare MN & IA represents more than 1,600 frontline workers at Mayo Clinic, including patient care assistants, certified surgical technologists, sterile process technicians, escorts, environmental service technicians, janitors, linen workers, Mayo Inventory Center workers, and telecommunications specialists.

Voting on the issue began Tuesday at the union’s information picket outside St. Marys Hospital, and continued into Wednesday evening.

“We work so hard every day to take care of our patients and do the work needed to make Mayo run, yet it seems like it is getting harder and harder to get Mayo leaders to respect our work,” SEIU member Alonso Molina said in a press release. “We are facing staffing shortages that are only getting worse, yet it seems leadership often cares more about new buildings than making sure their frontline staff have the pay and benefits we need to retain our dedicated staff and recruit desperately needed new workers. I voted to authorize our team to not sign the supplemental agreement if needed because if we can’t get what we need using the process we’ve had, I believe us gaining the right to strike in our next round of bargaining would show them that we are serious about winning what we need for Mayo workers and patients.”

If the union’s 24-member bargaining team chooses not to sign a no-strike agreement as part of contract, it would mean that in the next round of bargaining, SEIU members could strike once the contract expired, like most other unions.

The SEIU’s current contract expired with Mayo Clinic April 22, but continues as-is for the time being, according to the SEIU.

Union members do not have the right to strike under the previous contract, which is still in effect until a new contract is signed.

The SEIU said groups are bargaining again Thursday, May 30.