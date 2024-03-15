Mayo Match 2024 Day

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On March 15, 98 fourth-year students at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine learned where they will begin their residency training.

Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education learned who would be its incoming Mayo residents through the national resident matching program.

Match Day, weld on the third Friday in March, is when medical students and graduates from the U.S. and worldwide learn which residency program they will train at for the next three to seven years.

Medical students opened their envelopes at 11 a.m. to learn their future specialties and residency training locations.

Students will go on to residencies at Mayo Clinic and across the nation with specialties in neurosurgery, pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine.

“We really have everything that you could need to broaden your education whether its research or access to faculty who are world experts in the disease that we treat and the infrastructure and the name to sort of help you reach your career goals,” said Quinn Johnson a medical student at Alix.

A physician can practice independently when residency is completed and all boards have been passed.